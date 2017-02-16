Iowa tops deficient bridges list for 3rd year in a row

The latest annual rankings from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association , which reflect 2016 data, show Iowa has 4,968 bridges classified as "structurally deficient," meaning the bridges are not currently unsafe but need attention as soon as possible. Iowa also topped the list, which is based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2014 and 2015 .

