In the Classroom - St. Ambrose University

The following local students made the dean's list for the fall semester at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa: Abbie Fuller, of Dana; Nicole Huffman, of Dwight; Haley Wren, of La Salle; April Hovious and Erin Hovious, both of Marseilles; Blake Pohl and Nicole Prusator, both of Mendota; Brenna Feeney, of Morris; Molly Verdun, of Odell; Katlyn Gealow and Hannah Huber, both of Oglesby; Alexa Linde and Madelyn Thompson, both of Ottawa; Zachery Cinotto, Abigail Happ and Caitlin Nelson, all of Peru; Shannon McEachern, of Sandwich; Matthew Sapyta, of Seneca; Jayde Brejc and Brenna Faletti, both of Spring Valley; and Austin Benckendorf and Zac Benckendorf, both of Streator.

