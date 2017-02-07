Davenport School Board planning for c...

Davenport School Board planning for consequences

The Davenport Community School District School Board discussed the possible consequences of the decision to dip into school funds on Monday night, and reaffirmed their stance. "I want to be prepared," said President of the Davenport School Board Ralph Johanson.

