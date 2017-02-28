Davenport prepares for minor Mississippi River flooding
On Tuesday morning, February 28, 2017, forecasters with the National Weather Service were predicting river levels of 13 feet on Wednesday morning, March 1, 2017. This would put the river into the action phase with the river reaching minor flood stage by the weekend.
