Davenport police say 1 man shot to death, another arrested
Davenport police say one man has been shot to death in the eastern Iowa city and another man has been arrested. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb 11
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb 8
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC