Davenport Library offering resume and job application help

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa - As Quad Citians look to their next job Davenport Library is reminding residents to use library resources. "Really it's every single day we have someone on the computers working on an application trying to find a job or even trying to get their resume together," said Fairmount Branch Supervisor Bianca Sierra-Luebke "Right now just updating my resume to make sure I have everything current," she said while sitting at one of the library computers.

