Armed robbery at Davenport pizzeria

Thursday Feb 9

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 around 9:12 p.m.. Police say the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

