Armed robbery at Davenport pizzeria
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 around 9:12 p.m.. Police say the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|21 hr
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb 8
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC