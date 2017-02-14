16-year-old charged in armed robbery ...

16-year-old charged in armed robbery at Davenport pizzeria-UPDATE

Tuesday Feb 14

UPDATE: Davenport Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the robbery at Little Caesar's pizza. Daviaonta Duax is charged with 1st-degree robbery.

