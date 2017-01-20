Worker trapped in cave-in at Davenport limestone mine
Police in the nearby city of Buffalo, Iowa say as of early Thursday morning "crews are working to secure the area for the worker to be recovered." Investigators say the name of the worker involved in the cave-in will not be released until their condition is confirmed.
