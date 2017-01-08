Woman charged with murder in Davenpor...

Woman charged with murder in Davenport death investigation

37 min ago

Police responded to 2300 Ripley Street at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, January 7th in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Mark Jasper, 64, was found dead in the home.

