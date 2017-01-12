Wanted man hides in Clinton Walmart, forcing the store to evacuate customers
Thursday morning, crews worked to pull a tow truck out of a Davenport home that had crashed into it days before. The incident occurred aroun Clinton, IA The Walmart store in Clinton is open for business again tonight after an incident that morning that included the police chase of a wanted man and store was shut down with customers inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec 17
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC