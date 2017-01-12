Truck runs into Davenport convenience...

Truck runs into Davenport convenience store

Sheriff's officials say no one was hurt when a truck crashed into Casey's General Store, 11200 140th St. Pl., Thursday morning, January 12, 2017. The call came in to police just after 9:30 a.m. The driver of the truck tells us she pressed the gas by mistake and crashed the pickup into the store.

