Townsend-based Sterilite Corp. lookin...

Townsend-based Sterilite Corp. looking to open new facility in Davenport, Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Home

Peter Stone, the great grandson of one of the founders of Sterilite Corporation, discusses the Townsend-based company's plans to expand in Davenport, Iowa to its city council one day after it was announced it was seeking to build a new plant there. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE QUAD-CITY TIMES Sentinel and Enterprise staff photos can be ordered by visiting our SmugMug site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Dec '16 Peace out 2
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
davenport iowa library (May '15) Oct '16 jimmy jammy 6
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC