The stuff we flush could come back to...

The stuff we flush could come back to haunt us when we drink water

Caffeine and a drug used to regulate blood sugar levels for people with Type 2 diabetes wash down the drain every day to become some of the most common unregulated contaminants in Iowa's public drinking water, an IowaWatch investigation revealed. The presence of these contaminants is so minuscule that what a water-drinking consumer takes in is fairly minimal.

