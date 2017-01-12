Supervisors back Davenport's plans to bring in Sterilite Corporation

In a 4 to 1 vote the Scott County Board of Supervisors supported the city of Davenport's plan to give Sterilite Corporation a $8 million tiff incentive to move to the Quad Cities. Supervisor Diane Holst, who did not support the project, raised a few questions during a Scott County Board meeting, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

