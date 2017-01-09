Sheriff says Davenport man was suspect and intruder in deadly Sumner, Iowa home invasion-UPDATED
The final pieces of the Trump administration are falling into place in Washington, and none of the jobs has gone to Rep UPDATE: According to the Bremer County Sheriff, 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport, Iowa was the intruder and suspect in the deadly home invasion that happened last Friday night. Officials say he was shot and killed during the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec 17
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC