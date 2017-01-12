Sheriff: Deceased suspect in Sumner h...

Sheriff: Deceased suspect in Sumner home invasion fired first shots

The Bremer County Sheriff says the man killed in a home invasion in Sumner first tried to kill someone else. On Friday, January 6 shortly after 10 p.m., Sheriff Dan Pickett says Steven Anthony, 46, of Davenport, came to a home at 1359 Whitetail Avenue.

