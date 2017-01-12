Out of the Attic:
A letter signed by Des Moines County members of the Republican Party to the Iowa General Assembly petitioned for easing of anti-alcohol legislation in the 1890s. On Jan. 16, 1920, nationwide Prohibition went into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec 17
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC