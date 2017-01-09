Davenport Police say 52-year-old Shiela Jasper has been charged with first degree murder, after they found her 64-year-old husband Mark Jasp DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Police say 52-year-old Shiela Jasper has been charged with first degree murder, after they found her 64-year-old husband Mark Jasper dead in their home Saturday night. Their next-door neighbor, Susan Lammers says the two were involved in their community, which is why she says many were shocked when they heard this news.
