Medical condition causes 2 car crash ...

Medical condition causes 2 car crash in Davenport

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Two vehicles were involved in a crash late Monday morning, January 30, 2017. A Buick was heading east on Rockingham Road, between Division and Howell Streets, when officials say the driver had a seizure clipped the back of another car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Dec '16 Peace out 2
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
davenport iowa library (May '15) Oct '16 jimmy jammy 6
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC