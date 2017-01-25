Margot & the Nuclear So & So's singer Richard Edwards releasing solo LP
Margot & the Nuclear So and So's frontman Richard Edwards will release his first solo album, Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset , on March 31 via Joyful Noise. It was produced by the very talented Rob Schnapf , and it features contributions from longtime Elvis Costello drummer Pete Thomas and Mike Bloom .
