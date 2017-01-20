Iowa GOP lawmakers say changes possible to voter ID bill
Two key Republican lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature say they're considering changes to Secretary of State Paul Pate's proposed voter identification bill. Rep. Ken Rizer of Marion and Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport said Wednesday they're working together on possible changes to Pate's voter ID bill, which was announced on Jan. 5. The lawmakers oversee the House and Senate committees that would review the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC