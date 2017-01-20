Iowa GOP lawmakers say changes possible to voter ID bill

Two key Republican lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature say they're considering changes to Secretary of State Paul Pate's proposed voter identification bill. Rep. Ken Rizer of Marion and Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport said Wednesday they're working together on possible changes to Pate's voter ID bill, which was announced on Jan. 5. The lawmakers oversee the House and Senate committees that would review the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.