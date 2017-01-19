Iowa considering stricter offense for texting and driving
Preliminary crash number for 2016 shows more than one thousand crashes in Iowa were the result of drivers distracted by the use of an electronic device. The Iowa senate is currently looking at stricter texting and driving laws for adults.
