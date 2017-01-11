House 89 special election to be Jan. 31

House 89 special election to be Jan. 31

The special election to fill the Iowa House seat left vacant by Sen.-elect Jim Lykam will be Jan. 31, Gov. Terry Branstad announced Friday. The election will come a little less than three weeks after Republicans are scheduled to select their nominee for the District 89 post.

