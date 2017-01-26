Four arrests following overnight shooting in Davenport

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound and four others are under arrest in connection with the shooting investigation. The 33-year-old victim told police the shooting happened Wed., Jan. 25 near Frick's Tap on W. 3rd St. Police were called to the hospital around 10: 30 p.m. where the male victim was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

