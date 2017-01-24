Davenport school leaders plan to cut $18 million
School officials in Davenport are looking toward the future and discussing budget cuts. At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Arthur Tate said $18 million needs to be trimmed from the budget over the next three years to make up for declining enrollment and cost of operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC