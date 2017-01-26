Davenport man sentenced for attempt t...

Davenport man sentenced for attempt to cause duplex explosion

Thursday Jan 26

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A Davenport man was sentenced to 84 months in prison Thursday for multiple crimes, including his attempt to explode a duplex with people inside.

