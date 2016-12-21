Dana J. McMullen

Dana Joy McMullen, age 56, of Washington, Iowa, died Friday, December 30, 2016, at her residence following a long battle with cancer. Celebration of life services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Laurel Swartzendruber officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.