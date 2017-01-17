Barchman sworn in as county attorney
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors appointed Virginia Barchman, rural Keosauqua, to fill the vacancy of Van Buren County Attorney at a special meeting Monday. The vote was pursuant to Chapter 69.14A of the Code of Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC