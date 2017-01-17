Barchman sworn in as county attorney

Barchman sworn in as county attorney

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors appointed Virginia Barchman, rural Keosauqua, to fill the vacancy of Van Buren County Attorney at a special meeting Monday. The vote was pursuant to Chapter 69.14A of the Code of Iowa.

