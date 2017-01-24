4662769a658b4b32b35460037a81a23c
Davenport, IA Four days into his presidency, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline. It's been a controversial issue, with clashes the past few months between police and protesters in North Dakota, where the pipeline starts, and the Standing Rock Sioux, who live there, say it could harm drinking water and sacred sites.
