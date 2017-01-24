4662769a658b4b32b35460037a81a23c

4662769a658b4b32b35460037a81a23c

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Davenport, IA Four days into his presidency, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline. It's been a controversial issue, with clashes the past few months between police and protesters in North Dakota, where the pipeline starts, and the Standing Rock Sioux, who live there, say it could harm drinking water and sacred sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Dec '16 Peace out 2
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
davenport iowa library (May '15) Oct '16 jimmy jammy 6
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Scott County was issued at January 25 at 8:32PM CST

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC