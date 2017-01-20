2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a " Registration Open

2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Loc...

2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations

Our seven-day, seven-city, 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour returns for 2017, June 10-17. Registration is open, and sign up now by clicking here ! This year, the nation's biggest road trip will pick up where we left off in Kansas City before cruising north into Newton and Davenport, Iowa.

