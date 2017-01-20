2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a " Registration Open
Our seven-day, seven-city, 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour returns for 2017, June 10-17. Registration is open, and sign up now by clicking here ! This year, the nation's biggest road trip will pick up where we left off in Kansas City before cruising north into Newton and Davenport, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
