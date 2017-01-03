1 man killed during home invasion in ...

1 man killed during home invasion in northeast Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

The Bremer County Sheriff's office says 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport, Iowa, died during after a shooting in the home in Sumner on Friday night. Another person was injured in the incident, but Sheriff Dan Pickett declined Sunday to identify the other people who were in the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Dec 17 Peace out 2
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
davenport iowa library (May '15) Oct '16 jimmy jammy 6
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC