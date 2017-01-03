1 man killed during home invasion in northeast Iowa
The Bremer County Sheriff's office says 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport, Iowa, died during after a shooting in the home in Sumner on Friday night. Another person was injured in the incident, but Sheriff Dan Pickett declined Sunday to identify the other people who were in the home.
