What to recycle this holiday season
Lots of people do what they can to recycle, but the holidays bring about a lot of unusual kinds of trash. So what kinds of items can be recycled and what belongs in the garbage? Most people know the basics of recycling are certain kinds of plastic, paper, glass, and metal products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec 17
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC