West Burlington man sentenced to four years in federal prison
A West Burlington man with a long history of sex-related crimes was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for violating federal sex offender registration laws. Aaron Lamonte Miles, 47, who moved to West Burlington from Ohio, was ordered to prison by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose during a hearing in federal district court in Davenport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Dec 17
|Peace out
|2
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
|if u see a creepy clown
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
|Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
|davenport iowa library (May '15)
|Oct '16
|jimmy jammy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC