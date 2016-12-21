West Burlington man sentenced to four...

West Burlington man sentenced to four years in federal prison

A West Burlington man with a long history of sex-related crimes was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for violating federal sex offender registration laws. Aaron Lamonte Miles, 47, who moved to West Burlington from Ohio, was ordered to prison by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose during a hearing in federal district court in Davenport.

