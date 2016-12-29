Scott County Democrats to Hold Specia...

Scott County Democrats to Hold Special Convention

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

A date is set for a special convention to pick a candidate to run for State Representative Jim Lykam's house seat. The Scott County Democrats say they will meet on Thursday, January 5th at the UFCW Hall, 2411 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

