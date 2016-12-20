Schisler and Hoffmann wed Nov. 5 in Iowa

20 hrs ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Jill Andrews Schisler of rural Manlius and Samuel R. Hoffman of Davenport, Iowa, were united in marriage Nov. 5 at the Black Watch Room in LeClaire, Iowa. She is an office manager for Frank McCue & Sons in Sterling, and he is a manager for HyVee Wine and Spirits in Davenport, Iowa.

