Police searching for Davenport work release escapee
After his parole was revoked from a sentence that began on February 6, 2003, 33-year-old Branden Ray Kupfer was ordered to a work release program on September 27, 2016. He was placed on escape status on Dec 16 when he failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Facility.
