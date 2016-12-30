Police make arrests in marijuana grow operation in Davenport

Three people have been arrested in a drug raid that involved police as well as agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Gang Task Force. According to a new release, detectives seized over 800 marijuana plants worth about $2.5 million dollars from where two of the suspects worked, the QC Honey Do in the 900 block of Rolff St. as well as the home on Indiana St. where two of the suspects lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.