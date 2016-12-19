Marquette Street reopened after icy firefighting efforts cleared a " UPDATED

A vacant side-by-side duplex was destroyed by fire Sunday night as Davenport firefighters battled the blaze in sub-zero weather. Firefighters arrived in the 500 block of Marquette St., at 5:52 p.m. and fought the fire for about an hour before the decision was made to fight the fire defensively from the outside for safety reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.