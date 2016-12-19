Marquette Street reopened after icy f...

Marquette Street reopened after icy firefighting efforts cleared a " UPDATED

A vacant side-by-side duplex was destroyed by fire Sunday night as Davenport firefighters battled the blaze in sub-zero weather. Firefighters arrived in the 500 block of Marquette St., at 5:52 p.m. and fought the fire for about an hour before the decision was made to fight the fire defensively from the outside for safety reasons.

