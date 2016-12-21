Lykam wins Senate special election

Lykam wins Senate special election

Iowa Rep. Jim Lykam won a convincing victory Tuesday in the special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat in District 45. The longtime Davenport Democrat defeated Republican Mike Gonzales and Libertarian Severin Gilbert in the contest to succeed Joe Seng, who died in September. With all 20 precincts counted, as well as absentees, the unofficial tally from the Scott County Auditor's Office showed Lykam getting 3,788 votes, or 73.2 percent, while Gonzales got 1,310, or 25.3 percent.

