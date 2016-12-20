Firefighters in Davenport celebrate n...

Firefighters in Davenport celebrate new and improved Central Station

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

The $15 million project doubles the size of the building. There are now private sleep rooms, a tower for training, and a workout facility.

