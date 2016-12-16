Early morning gunfire damages Davenport home
Police say gunfire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meadow Brook Ct. That's in west Davenport, south of Locust St. There appear to be several bullet holes in one of the home's windows. Police say investigators on scene found at least one casing.
