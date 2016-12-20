Davenport student and mother create p...

Davenport student and mother create petition to support school districta s superintendent

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Patrick Wader and his mother, Jennifer created an online petition Monday night to gain support for Davenport School District Superintendent Dr. Art Tate. Their goal is to get the petition to legislators and Gov. Terry Branstad in hopes of creating changes to the state's education funding formula.

