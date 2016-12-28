Davenport fire crews called to dryer fire

Fire crews were called to the scene of a dryer fire Wednesday morning, December 28, 2016. The fire happened at the home located at 1529 Esplanade Ave. According to statistics compiled by the U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year and cause an estimated five deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss.

