Bob Fox cherishes final days as Mississippi Valley Fair general manager

When Bob Fox first moved to Davenport over 20 years ago, he never thought he would stay as long as he has. Fox has served as the General Manager for the Mississippi Valley Fair for 21 years and will retire December 31. "I'll miss the real fair, the action, being torn from one end to another just pulling back and forth," said Fox.

