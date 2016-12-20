Attorney Catherine Cartee files lawsuit against the state of Iowa for unfair funding formula

A lawsuit filed in Davenport on behalf of high school graduates sues for equal funding for students in the state of Iowa. Davenport Attorney Catherine Cartee of Cartee & McKinrick Law Firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Brean Woods and Becca Frederick against the state of Iowa, Iowa General Assembly, Iowa Department of Education, and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

