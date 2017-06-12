Darlington County man charged with kidnapping 5-year-old son from Pennsylvania

DARLINGTON, SC A Darlington County man was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after allegedly kidnapping his 5-year-old son from the child's legal custodian in Harrisburg, Penn. According to a press release, Willard Thomas, 49, was wanted by the Harrisburg Police Department for kidnapping, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and interference with the custody of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.