Darlington County man charged with ki...

Darlington County man charged with kidnapping 5-year-old son from Pennsylvania

Tuesday Jun 6

DARLINGTON, SC A Darlington County man was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after allegedly kidnapping his 5-year-old son from the child's legal custodian in Harrisburg, Penn. According to a press release, Willard Thomas, 49, was wanted by the Harrisburg Police Department for kidnapping, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and interference with the custody of children.

Darlington, SC

