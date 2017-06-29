CrimeTwo dead following shooting in Darlington
Two men are dead following a shooting Monday morning at the intersection of Southern Pine Street and Kirven Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Jun 12
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|School Calendar
|May '17
|The Raven
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May '17
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May '17
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC