SC House votes to pass 'veto-proof' gas tax
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature. The House passed the bill in a 99-20 vote and adopted the version passed by the State Senate Monday night.
