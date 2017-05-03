Officials seek 2 men who fired at Darlington home from moped
DARLINGTON, SC No injuries were reported after two men drove up to a Darlington home on a moped and one of them fired a weapon into the home. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Pineville Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
